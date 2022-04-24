ajc logo
X

Monday is voter signup deadline for Georgia's May 24 primary

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the May 24 party primary and nonpartisan elections

ATLANTA (AP) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the May 24 party primary and nonpartisan elections.

Anyone who has not registered can do so online through the secretary of state's office if they have a valid Georgia driver's license or state-issued identification card.

People can check to see if they are registered or can update their address or other information by going to the state's My Voter Page.

Monday is also the first day that counties can send out absentee ballots by mail. To obtain an absentee ballot, a voter must send in a form with their information requesting a ballot. The deadline to request that an absentee ballot be mailed to a voter is May 13.

Early in-person voting begins May 2.

Voters in the Republican and Democratic primaries will decide nominees for U.S. senator, governor and other statewide races, as well as Congress, state Senate, state House and some county posts. Voters in party primaries and on the nonpartisan ballot will decide statewide and local judicial races.

Editors' Picks
Police say five teens were shot outside a Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Multiple teens shot outside Waffle House near Centennial Olympic Park 3h ago
A man was arrested in Austell on April 15. He has been charged with burglary, trespassing and terroristic threats. (Credit: Henri Hollis / Henri.Hollis@ajc.com)

Credit: Henri Hollis

Sword-wielding man threatened an Austell family at their home, police say
49m ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park is shown. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Business ties raise questions about Lost Mountain proponents’ anti-development message
8h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
8h ago
April 20, 2022 Powder Springs - Aerial photograph shows proposed area of the city of Lost Mountain in West Cobb on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Residential area near Lost Mountain Park (right) is shown in foreground. The story plays on a fear shared by many West Cobb residents as they decide whether to incorporate the city of Lost Mountain. The county they call home is changing around them, and as conservative political power wanes in the growing Atlanta suburb, many feel helpless to protect their neighborhoods from encroaching development.(Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Misinformation, fears of development propel Lost Mountain cityhood push
8h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will begin a series of debates on Sunday ahead of the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary.

Credit: AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp, Perdue to faceoff in Georgia GOP governor debate
The Latest
Police: 5 teens shot; 2 carjack vehicle to get to hospital
41m ago
New sensor in Mississippi helps with air quality monitoring
1h ago
GA Lottery
2h ago
Featured
A child poses with a clear backpack at a school supply distribution event. Starting next school year, Rockdale County Public Schools will require all students to use clear backpacks as a safety measure in its buildings. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Rockdale district buys 16,500 clear backpacks in student safety effort
20h ago
Voter registration deadline for Georgia 2022 primary is Monday
7h ago
Cobb to phase out dual language immersion program at some schools
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top