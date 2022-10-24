Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body

Simon has not been arrested or charged in the case.

“I’m not running and I’m not hiding,” she said. “And if something does come up that I am at fault, I will take myself to that police station.”

Hadley said police had evidence that prompted the landfill search, though he declined to say what it was.

“I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill,” the police chief said last Tuesday.

Simon insisted she hasn't given up hope that her son is still alive.

“We want him back in our arms, holding us. That’s what we want," she said. “We’re just hoping that he’s in somebody’s house and they’re feeding him and maybe they wanted a baby or couldn’t have a baby. Maybe they thought they were his savior. That’s our best hope at this point.”