Mom of suspect in Georgia school shooting indicted and is accused of taping a parent to a chair

The indictment charging Marcee Gray stems from a domestic incident late last year, the Atlanta newspaper reported. It said a police incident report states Gray's 74-year-old mother told authorities Nov. 4 that Gray had taken her phone, taped her to a chair and left her for nearly a full day.

The incident report said Gray bound her mother before traveling to Barrow County to confront her ex-husband, who lived with their son and two other children. The Atlanta newspaper said records show Gray was arrested in Barrow County on Nov. 6, two days after her mother was found and was sentenced to 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges of criminal trespassing, using a license plate to disguise her car and causing property damage.

Messages left Saturday at possible phone numbers for Gray were not immediately returned. It was not immediately known if she had an attorney.

Gray has said she called her son's high school the morning of the shootings to warn the staff after Colt Gray sent her a text message saying, "I'm sorry." Days later, she issued a statement saying her son "is not a monster."

The teenager's father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Authorities say he gave his son access to the rifle used in the shootings.