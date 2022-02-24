Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Moffe scores 24 to carry The Citadel past Mercer 71-67

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Tyler Moffe had a career-high 24 points as The Citadel narrowly defeated Mercer 71-67

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Moffe had a career-high 24 points as The Citadel narrowly beat Mercer 71-67 on Wednesday night.

David Maynard had 17 points for The Citadel (12-16, 6-11 Southern Conference). Hayden Brown added 14 points and nine rebounds. Stephen Clark had seven assists.

Shannon Grant had 17 points and three assists for the Bears (15-15, 8-9). Kamar Robertson added 13 points and six rebounds. Shawn Walker Jr. had 12 points.

Jalen Johnson, the Bears' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Bears. Mercer defeated The Citadel 71-64 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Allen scores 15 to lift Georgia State over UL Monroe 82-70
1h ago
Youngblood lifts Kennesaw State over Stetson 75-71
1h ago
GA Lottery
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top