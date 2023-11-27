Mobley and the Cavaliers host conference foe Atlanta

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits Cleveland in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

The Cavaliers are 5-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 6-7 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is fourth in the league with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 4.3.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 48.0% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 45.7% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Strus is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 18.0 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Trae Young is scoring 26.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 124.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.7 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (ankle), Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Hawks: Mouhamed Gueye: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out (wrist), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.