MMA promoter XFC returns with stock bonuses for fighters

Every competitor on the promotion's return show Wednesday night in Atlanta will receive 1,000 shares of stock in the fight company, President Myron Molotky announced. The XFC is also offering 10,000 shares of stock in performance bonuses for the evening's best fight, submission and knockout, along with a cash bonus.

The XFC says it is currently the only publicly traded MMA promotion, and Molotky hopes to motivate his fighters to bolster the XFC's growth by giving them a financial stake in the company, along with their normal fight purses.