MLB, USA Baseball start combine ahead of pushed-back draft

The first MLB draft combine will be held at the USA Baseball training complex in Cary, North Carolina, from June 20-28. The top 88 high school prospects will be invited to play eight games from June 20-26, ending in bronze and gold medal games. The event will include medical and performance assessments for invited players.

Participants of the first MLB Draft League will be invited to attend assessments. The Draft League, announced in November, is a wood-bat circuit in which each of five or six teams will play a 68-game regular season that includes an All-Star break coinciding with the draft. The founding members are located in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and New Jersey: the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.