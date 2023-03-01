MLB sets up local media group, could broadcast 17 teams

Warner Bros. Discovery's AT&T SportsNet networks told the Colorado Rockies, Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates last week that the companies do not have the money to make scheduled rights fee payments. The networks told the teams they have until March 31 to reclaim their broadcast rights and if there are not deals, the networks would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Billy Chambers, who had been Sinclair’s chief financial offer, started work on Feb. 1 with MLB in a new position as executive vice president for local media. The new hires will report to Chambers.

Johnson, a 27-time Emmy Award winner, has been with AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and will be responsible for MLB's locally produced games. Pennell oversaw Bally Sports Regional Networks' day-to-day financial operations. Burgess was vice president of technical operations for Bally Sports.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports