Mix of old and new in Georgia Senate committee leaders

Sen. Blake Tillery, of Vidalia, will stay at the helm of the budget-writing Senate Appropriations Committee, as expected. Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, of Rome, will remain chair of the Senate Finance Committee, which writes tax bills. Sen. Brian Strickland, of McDonough, also returns as the chair of the Judiciary Committee, which handles legislation on criminal and civil law.

Sen. Matt Brass of Newnan, one of the Republican Jones’ closest allies, will head the Rules Committee, which controls the flow of the legislation that goes to the full Senate. Other top Jones allies who were appointed include Sen. Brandon Beach, of Alpharetta, to helm the Economic Development and Tourism Committee and Sen. Greg Dolezal, of Cumming, to head the Transportation Committee.