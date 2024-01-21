Mitchell scores 23, Reeves adds 21 as No. 8 Kentucky uses hot shooting to beat Georgia 105-96

Kentucky (14-3, 4-1) led 54-35 at halftime, and the nation's top scoring team didn't let up as it led 96-68 with 7 1/2 minutes remaining and appeared to threaten several offensive milestones. The Wildcats ended with their third triple-digit performance of the season and first in SEC play since beating Tennessee 107-79 on Jan. 15, 2022.

D.J. Wagner added 18 points and 10 assists and Reed Sheppard 12 for Kentucky, which won its second in a row.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia initially hung tough on the road but seemed caught off guard defensively, especially stopping Kentucky from 3-point range. The Bulldogs' bench, which entered the contest ranked 16th nationally with a plus-14.3 point margin, was no match for the Wildcats' depth as the reserves were outscored 31-25.

Kentucky got ever closer to being whole with Ivišić's return and the freshman forward showed what could come with an impressive performance on both ends of the floor. His perimeter shooting helped the Wildcats finish 56% from deep and helped provide a 27-16 advantage in assists.

UP NEXT

Georgia hosts LSU on Wednesday night.

Kentucky visits South Carolina on Tuesday night.

