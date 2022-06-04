Mitchell, Indiana set for matchup with Atlanta

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Fever 101-79 in their last meeting on May 17. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 19 points, and Victoria Vivians led the Fever with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Atlanta.

Mitchell is scoring 19.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fever. Vivians is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 82.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.