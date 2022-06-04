ajc logo
Mitchell, Indiana set for matchup with Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana into a matchup against Atlanta averaging 19.4 points per game

Indiana Fever (3-9, 1-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever play the Atlanta Dream. Mitchell ranks second in the WNBA scoring 19.4 points per game.

The Dream are 2-3 against Eastern opponents. Atlanta ranks second in college basketball with 28.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Coffey averaging 5.5.

The Fever are 1-8 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana ranks fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.0% as a team from deep this season. Bria Hartley paces the team shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Fever 101-79 in their last meeting on May 17. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 19 points, and Victoria Vivians led the Fever with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dream. Aari McDonald is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Atlanta.

Mitchell is scoring 19.4 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fever. Vivians is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Fever: 3-7, averaging 82.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

