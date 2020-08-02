Mitchell, Dupree help Fever erase early deficit, beat Dream

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and rookie Julie Allemand added 10 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Indiana (2-2).

Courtney Williams scored a season-high 18 points for Atlanta (2-2), Elizabeth Williams and Chennedy Carter each added 15 — on combined 14-of-21 shooting — and Betnijah Laney had 13 points, six rebounds and matched her career high with four steals.