Missouri rallies behind Kobe Brown to top Georgia

Missouri shot 65% in the second half and 49% overall. Georgia shot 33% in the second half when it had a stretch over nearly 13 minutes during which it made just 1 of 12 shots, including eight straight misses.

Georgia made its first 10 shots and had a 14-point lead with five minutes left in the first half that ended 39-30.

Georgia didn't take full advantage at the line, making 21 of 33. Though it scored 22 points off turnovers, the Bulldogs lost the boards 43-24 with Missouri getting 19 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Both teams head for SEC tournament in Tampa, Fla., that runs Wednesday through next Sunday.

Caption Georgia's Braelen Bridges, left, has his shot blocked by Missouri's Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson

Caption Georgia's Braelen Bridges, center, shoots over Missouri's Trevon Brazile, left, and Kobe Brown, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson