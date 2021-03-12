Missouri hits late free throw, beats Georgia 73-70 at SEC

Smith hit his free throws, then Pinson added two more for the final margin.

Sahvir Wheeler led Georgia with 14 points, Camara finished with 13 and K.D. Johnson had 12.

Pinson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to trim Missouri's deficit to 33-32 after a first half where both teams went through scoring droughts longer than five minutes. Georgia led by as much as 33-27 after making six straight shots before Pinson's shot.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs were the only SEC team not to miss a game due to COVID or weather issues. But they cost themselves in this game going 10 of 16 at the free throw line. They only had one more turnover than Missouri but were outscored 19-9 off those mistakes.

Missouri: The Tigers needed this victory to burnish their seeding resume after being one of only nine teams with seven Quad 1 victories. Now they are a win away from playing in the semifinals of this tournament for the first time, which would be a bigger boost for the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Georgia coach Tom Crean has a young group to build with for next season.

