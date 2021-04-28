ajc logo
Mississippi's capital city struggles with street racing

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents of Mississippi’s capital city say they’re growing frustrated with illegal street racing, a crime that’s also been a problem in Atlanta.

Some Jackson residents and city council members discussed the issue at a meeting on Tuesday.

Patricia Ice, who lives in Jackson's Fondren neighborhood, tells WLBT-TV that it has been a recurring problem.

Council members raised the idea of mandatory jail time for offenders and discussed impounding cars.

Ice says that residents want less talk and more action from police.

