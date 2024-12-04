Georgia News

Mississippi State takes on Georgia Tech following Jordan's 20-point game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-0) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-0)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State visits Georgia Tech after Jerkaila Jordan scored 20 points in Mississippi State's 59-52 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgia Tech scores 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 27.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 16.8 assists per game led by Eniya Russell averaging 3.9.

Georgia Tech makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 17.0 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (28.3%). Mississippi State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 3.3 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Russell is shooting 51.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

