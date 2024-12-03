Mississippi State plays Georgia Tech following Jordan's 20-point game

The Yellow Jackets have gone 5-0 at home. Georgia Tech is eighth in the ACC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kara Dunn averaging 4.6.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 8-0 to begin the season. Mississippi State ranks sixth in college basketball with 43.0 rebounds per game. Madina Okot leads the Bulldogs with 8.6.

Georgia Tech averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State scores 22.5 more points per game (76.4) than Georgia Tech gives up to opponents (53.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Carnegie is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets.

Eniya Russell is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.