Mississippi State hosts West Georgia to tip off season

West Georgia Wolves at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts West Georgia in the season opener.
Mississippi State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 8.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.
West Georgia did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.
