Mississippi State hosts West Georgia to tip off season

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

West Georgia Wolves at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -25; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts West Georgia in the season opener.

Mississippi State went 11-4 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 8.1 steals, 3.1 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

West Georgia did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

