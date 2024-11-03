Mississippi State hosts West Georgia for season opener

Mississippi State finished 21-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 25.6 bench points last season.

West Georgia did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.