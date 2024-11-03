Georgia News

Mississippi State hosts West Georgia for season opener

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

West Georgia Wolves at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Starkville, Mississippi; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State hosts West Georgia for the season opener.

Mississippi State finished 21-14 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 13.8 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second-chance points and 25.6 bench points last season.

West Georgia did not compete in Division I in the 2023-24 season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

No. 2 Georgia versus Florida highlights SEC action, with No. 10 Texas A&M at South...
Placeholder Image

GHSA

East Coweta avenges last year’s title loss, downs Buford to win Class 6A tournament at...
Placeholder Image

For the AJC

Milton climbs to No. 2 in 2 national polls, No. 3 in 3 others
Placeholder Image

GHSA

East Coweta awaits challenger in Class 7A championship series, Buford, Mill Creek to play...
The Latest
Atlanta faces conference rival Boston2h ago
Silva scores in stoppage time, Atlanta rallies to beat Messi's Miami 2-1 to even playoff...
Georgia Southern rallies for 20 points in the 4th quarter, beats South Alabama 34-30
Featured
Placeholder Image

Courtesy of Tracy Gonzalez

This undecided Georgia voter faces a choice: Donald Trump or her husband
How Atlanta rapper Young Thug’s guilty plea came together
Georgia ends early voting with record 4 million votes cast