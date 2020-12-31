Mississippi State beats previously unbeaten Georgia 83-73

Mississippi State (6-3) has won four straight against Georgia (7-1), including its largest margin of victory in the series, 91-59 at home last season.

Molinar made four 3-pointers and was 8 of 14 from the field. Stewart was 8-of-20 shooting and had seven rebounds. The pair entered averaging 35.9 points, which trails only LSU’s Cameron Thomas and Trendon Watford in the SEC.