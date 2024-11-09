Mississippi State beat Georgia State 101-66 behind Josh Hubbard's 15 points

Kugel's dunk with 3:34 left put Mississippi State ahead by 43 points.

Kanye Clary had 11 points, and RJ Melendez and Claudell Harris Jr. each scored 10 for Mississippi State (2-0).

Toneari Lane scored 15 points and Cesare Edwards added 13 for Georgia State (1-1). Zarique Nutter scored 11 and Nick McMullen 10.

Hubbard was among 50 players chosen to the John R. Wooden Award preseason watch list announced Thursday. Hubbard’s 17.1 points per game are fourth-most among SEC returning players. Mississippi State has had a player recognized on the Wooden Award preseason watch list during three of the last four seasons, which include Iverson Molinar (2021-22) and Tolu Smith III (2023-24).

State hopes to secure three straight NCAA Tournament trips for the third time in program history this season.

