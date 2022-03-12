Mississippi St hires Louisville assistant Purcell as coach

Purcell has spent the past nine seasons with the No. 5 Cardinals, including the past five as associate head coach to Jeff Walz. Considered one of the nation’s best recruiters, talent developers and game scouts, Purcell has helped Louisville go 262-47 during his time there and 147-19 the past five years alone. The highly successful program has reached the NCAA Tournament all nine years with a Final Four appearance in 2018 among four Elite Eight and six Sweet 16 berths.

The 19-year coaching veteran said in a release that he was honored to become MSU’s coach and “thrilled” to come to Starkville. Purcell added the program “is synonymous with winning, and I fully intend to continue that winning culture. Hail State!”