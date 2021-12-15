Mississippi St. blasts Georgia St. 79-50 to end skid

It was Mississippi State's second-largest margin of victory this season. The Bulldogs beat Montana by 37 (86-49) on Nov. 13.

Shakeel Moore's layup broke a tie at 8-all and that triggered an 11-4 Bulldogs run. Jeffries' 3-pointer with 8:35 before halftime gave Mississippi State (7-3) a 22-14 advantage and they went on to outscore Georgia State 21-8 to close the half.