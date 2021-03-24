Mississippi Lottery Corp. president set to retire June 30

Shaheen moved from Arizona to Mississippi for the job that had an annual base salary of $225,000. The board said he also would be eligible for performance incentives.

Shaheen previously worked as vice president and chief policy officer of a lottery technology company, Linq3. He was executive director the North Carolina Education Lottery from 2005 to 2010. Before that was chief executive officer of the New Mexico Lottery. He also worked for lotteries in Georgia, Texas and Florida as they were starting.

Mississippi law specifies that the first $80 million generated by the lottery each year will go into improving or building highways and bridges. After that, the proceeds go to education.

The lottery put $70.7 million into the Mississippi budget from December 2019 through June 2020. During the current fiscal year that started July 1, and the lottery transferred $84.9 million to the state from July through February.