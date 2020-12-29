Miss. St., Georgia start SEC play

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sahvir Wheeler is putting up 13.7 points and 7.4 assists to lead the charge for Georgia. Toumani Camara is also a primary contributor, producing 12.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Mississippi State is led by D.J. Stewart Jr., who is averaging 18.3 points.DOMINANT D.J.: Stewart has connected on 51.5 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 60.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Georgia has scored 81.1 points per game and allowed 64.7 over its seven-game home winning streak.