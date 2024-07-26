Minor leaguers Perez, Jimenez and Frias given 56-game suspensions for positive drug tests

Jimenez, 17, signed this past January for a $10,000 bonus and was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances with the DSL Gold Padres.

Frias, 18, was released by the DLS Braves on Tuesday with a 4.26 ERA in six relief appearances. He signed in January 2023 for a $35,000 bonus and had an 8.31 ERA last year in 14 relief appearances for the DLS Braves.

Thirteen baseball players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including five under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada and six under the minor league program.

Two players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program.

Noelvi Marté, a 22-year-old infielder who is the Cincinnati Reds' top prospect, missed the first 80 games of the season following a positive test for Boldenone.

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martínez was suspended for 80 games on June 23 following a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, an announcement made two days after his major league debut.

___

