Minnesota visits Atlanta on 4-game road skid

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (back), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Okogie: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (personal), Ricky Rubio: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.