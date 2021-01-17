X

Minnesota visits Atlanta on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press
Minnesota will aim to end its four-game road losing streak when the Timberwolves face Atlanta

Minnesota Timberwolves (3-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (5-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hits the road against Atlanta looking to stop its four-game road slide.

Atlanta finished 20-47 overall during the 2019-20 season while going 14-20 at home. The Hawks averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.7 last season.

Minnesota went 9-30 in Western Conference action and 11-21 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Timberwolves shot 44.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Cameron Reddish: day to day (knee), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Trae Young: day to day (back), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Juancho Hernangomez: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Okogie: day to day (hamstring), Jake Layman: out (personal), Ricky Rubio: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

