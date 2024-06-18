Georgia News

Minnesota takes on Atlanta, looks for 5th straight victory

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Atlanta Dream (6-6, 2-4 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (11-3, 9-2 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Lynx -8.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx comes into a matchup with Atlanta Dream as winners of four straight games.

The Lynx have gone 7-1 in home games. Minnesota has a 9-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dream are 3-2 on the road. Atlanta gives up 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Minnesota averages 86.5 points, 6.6 more per game than the 79.9 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Minnesota gives up.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Lynx defeated the Dream 92-79 in their last matchup on May 26. Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 31 points, and Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.1 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Lynx. McBride is averaging 18.5 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

Howard is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 8-2, averaging 86.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Dream: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (knee).

Dream: Jordin Canada: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

