Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
X
Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Lynx play Atlanta

Minnesota Lynx (9-11, 7-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits Atlanta looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Dream have gone 4-5 at home. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 86.6 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Lynx have gone 5-4 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dream won 83-77 in the last matchup on May 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allisha Gray is averaging 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hampton Police Department

Suspect shot and killed after allegedly killing 4 in quiet Hampton subdivision6h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

A celebration of life fit for a King | Remembering Christine King Farris
11h ago

Credit: AP

Braves routed by White Sox, lose first series since May
9h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
11h ago

Credit: Greenwood/The Gathering Spot

Greenwood, Gathering Spot dispute among founders spills into open
11h ago

It’s unclear how much ‘unborn dependent’ tax benefit affects Georgia revenue
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves lefty Kolby Allard exits game with shoulder tightness, leaving possible void in...
9h ago
Cease wins for 1st time in almost 2 months as White Sox cool off Braves 8-1
10h ago
Officers shot and killed suspect sought in weekend killings of 4 people near Atlanta, 2...
10h ago
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
Piedmont Park has many tiny living things. Kevin is very good at photographing them
Max Fried dominant in rehab assignment Saturday at High-A Rome
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top