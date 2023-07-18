BreakingNews
Dangerous heat, humidity arrive in Georgia. Even more is on the way

Minnesota puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X
Minnesota heads into a matchup against Atlanta after winning three consecutive road games

Minnesota Lynx (9-11, 7-6 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-8, 7-5 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -6.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Lynx face Atlanta.

The Dream have gone 4-5 at home. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 19.1 assists per game led by Rhyne Howard averaging 3.5.

The Lynx have gone 5-4 away from home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 83-77 on May 24. Allisha Gray scored 26 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Howard is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Napheesa Collier is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Appeals court reverses shutdown of Stonecrest recycling plant2h ago

Credit: Special

No indictments for Clayton jailers in inmate death
32m ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
16m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
16m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Michelin North America

For good or bad, Atlanta is about to become a Michelin city
5h ago
The Latest
A probiotic milk factory will be built near Atlanta, bringing $305 million investment and...
14m ago
Falcons leaning on defensive additions, run game to support QB Ridder as they enter camp
1h ago
Diamondbacks aim to stop road losing streak, face the Braves
10h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top