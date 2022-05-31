ajc logo
Minnesota Lynx to square off against the Atlanta Dream on the road

By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream host the Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota Lynx (2-7, 1-4 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (5-3, 2-2 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Dream host the Minnesota Lynx.

Atlanta went 8-24 overall with a 4-12 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Dream averaged 8.9 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 22-10 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Lynx averaged 6.8 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

