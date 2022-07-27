Minnesota faces Atlanta on 3-game slide

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on June 1 the Dream won 84-76 led by 22 points from Rhyne Howard, while Kayla McBride scored 20 points for the Lynx.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Wheeler is averaging 8.1 points and four assists for the Dream. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Fowles is shooting 63.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Lynx. Aerial Powers is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Lynx: 5-5, averaging 87.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Lynx: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.