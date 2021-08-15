Minnesota company to close glass plants in Georgia, Texas

Minneapolis-based Apogee Enterprises announced Wednesday that it will close its Viracon plant in Statesboro, laying off about 190 employees. The company said it would also close its Velocity Glass plant in Dallas, bringing layoffs to 400 overall.

Apogee said the effort aims to save $20 million to $30 million a year, but the company will take a one-time loss of $30 million to $35 million to write off assets and pay severance.