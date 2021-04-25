ajc logo
X

Milwaukee plays Atlanta, seeks 4th straight road win

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Bucks play Atlanta

Milwaukee Bucks (37-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (33-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks play Atlanta.

The Hawks are 19-14 against conference opponents. Atlanta is 22-9 against opponents with a losing record.

The Bucks are 22-10 in conference matchups. Milwaukee has a 36-19 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 120-109 in the last matchup on April 15. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 23 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers and 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 20 points per game and shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Pat Connaughton is shooting 49.8% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 47.5% shooting.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 121.3 points, 49.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points on 45.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (knee), Tony Snell: out (ankle), Kris Dunn: day to day (ankle), Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Clint Capela: day to day (back), Trae Young: out (ankle).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top