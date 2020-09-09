Milone expected to start for Atlanta against Miami

The Braves are 15-13 against the rest of their division. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .322.

The Marlins are 12-11 in division games. The Miami pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.03. Pablo Lopez leads the team with a 3.05 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson leads the Braves with 49 hits and has 24 RBIs.

Corey Dickerson leads the Marlins with six home runs home runs and is slugging .416.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist).

Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

