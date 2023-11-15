BreakingNews
Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings

Miller scores 17 to guide Belmont past Berry 93-59

Led by Win Miller's 17 points, the Belmont Bruins defeated the Berry Vikings 93-59
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Win Miller scored 17 points as Belmont beat Berry 93-59 on Tuesday night.

Miller finished 8 of 10 from the field for the Bruins (2-1). Malik Dia scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Jayce Willingham had 12 points and was 3 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Jacob Morgan led the way for the Vikings with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Parker Godwin added 15 points, three steals and two blocks for Berry. In addition, Drew Winegarden had eight points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Belmont visits Arizona in its next matchup on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Bulldogs rise to top spot in College Football Playoff rankings32m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

House approves two-step plan to fund government, avoid shutdown
3h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

UPDATE
Fulton recount finds omitted early votes, but no effect on results
11h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
2h ago

Credit: AP

Georgians join massive D.C. rally in support of Israel
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Fulton DA: Election probe trials could extend into 2025
5h ago
The Latest
Hikim scores 24 points, Fulgencio adds late FTs and UMass Lowell holds off Georgia Tech...
26m ago
Dejounte Murray scores 32 points as the Hawks send Pistons to 9th straight loss 126-120
35m ago
2 women accused of helping Georgia inmate who escaped jail last month
3h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Georgia authorities bring charges in 1988 case of girl whose body was hidden in concrete
Where is the morning Jolt from the AJC?
5h ago
Report: Georgia, Southeast among the most at-risk from climate change
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top