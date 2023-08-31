Miller leads Minnesota against Atlanta after 25-point game

Minnesota hosts the Atlanta Dream after Diamond Miller scored 25 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 83-72 loss to the Washington Mystics
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Atlanta Dream (17-19, 10-9 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-19, 11-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Atlanta Dream after Diamond Miller scored 25 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 83-72 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Lynx are 7-11 on their home court. Minnesota has an 8-13 record against teams over .500.

The Dream are 7-11 on the road. Atlanta is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won 82-73 in the last meeting on July 18. Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 21 points, and Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 21.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Allisha Gray is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Dream. Cheyenne Parker is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

