Miller and Kennesaw State earn 67-63 OT win over Towson at Western Slam

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Jamil Miller scored 18 points, three in the overtime, as Kennesaw State knocked off Towson 67-63 on Friday night at the Western Slam.

Miller added seven rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Adrian Wooley scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Ricardo Wright shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Wright made two free throws to make it 65-63 with 47 seconds left in overtime and Simeon Cottle added two foul shots to cap the scoring.