Georgia News

Miller and Kennesaw State earn 67-63 OT win over Towson at Western Slam

Jamil Miller scored 18 points, including three in the overtime, as the Kennesaw State Owls beat the Towson Tigers 67-63 at the Western Slam
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Jamil Miller scored 18 points, three in the overtime, as Kennesaw State knocked off Towson 67-63 on Friday night at the Western Slam.

Miller added seven rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Adrian Wooley scored 16 points while going 7 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Ricardo Wright shot 4 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Wright made two free throws to make it 65-63 with 47 seconds left in overtime and Simeon Cottle added two foul shots to cap the scoring.

Dylan Williamson led the way for the Tigers (4-4) with 15 points and two steals. Mekhi Lowery added 14 points and 12 rebounds for Towson. Tomiwa Sulaiman had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Rahdir Hicks hit a 3-pointer for Towson that made it 58-all with 32 seconds left in regulation and eventually forced OT.

Kennesaw State was outscored by six points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 58-58. Miller finished 1 of 1 from the field on the way to their three points in the overtime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kennesaw State beats No. 24 Rutgers 79-77 in program's 1st home game against ranked team
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Memphis beats No. 2 UConn 99-97 in overtime to tip off Maui Invitational
The Latest
Friday's Scores49m ago
De'Andre Hunter scores 23 points as the Hawks beat the NBA-best Cavs again, 117-1011h ago
No. 8 Kentucky beats Georgia State 105-76, breaks 100 points for the 4th time this season2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips