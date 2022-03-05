Miles, Westbeld lead No. 20 Notre Dame women into ACC semis

Sam Brunelle added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Sonia Citron scored 12 points for Notre Dame, which advances to a semifinal matchup against Miami. The Hurricanes defeated second-seeded and No. 4 ranked Louisville on Friday.

Notre Dame (22-7) made four 3-pointers in the third quarter and increased its nine-point halftime lead to 54-43 entering the fourth. Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech's first-team All-ACC selection and ACC Defensive Player of the Year, scored consecutive baskets — her only four points of the game — to get the Yellow Jackets (21-10) within 60-53 with 4:21 remaining in the quarter but Georgia Tech would not score again. Notre Dame finished with an 11-0 run on five points from Citron followed by 3-pointers from Miles and Brunelle.