Miles helps No. 10 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 76-53

Georgia News
43 minutes ago
Olivia Miles scored 13 points and Klee Watson added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 10 Notre Dame rout Georgia Tech 76-53 on Thursday night

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 13 points and Klee Watson added 12 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 10 Notre Dame rout Georgia Tech 76-53 on Thursday night.

Sonia Citron also had 12 points for the Irish (23-4, 14-3 ACC), who improved to 17-1 all-time against the Yellow Jackets. Maddy Westbeld scored 11 points, while KK Bransford had 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench for Notre Dame, which closed out its regular-season home slate with a 13-2 record.

Georgia Tech (13-15, 4-13 ACC) has lost five of its last six contests. Guard Cameron Swartz led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points.

TURNING POINT

Georgia Tech hit its first four shots and jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, forcing Coach Niele Ivey to burn an early timeout.

Notre Dame responded with a 17-4 run by shooting 67% from the field to close out the period with a five-point advantage.

The Yellow Jackets kept it to a single-digit deficit in the second quarter before the Irish blew the game open after outscoring Georgia Tech by 10 points in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, but the Yellow Jackets are in danger of finishing below .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Notre Dame: picks up its 14th ACC victory and remains in a first-place tie with No. 11 Duke atop the ACC.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday

Notre Dame: At Louisville on Sunday.

