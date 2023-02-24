Miles helps No. 10 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 76-53

Notre Dame responded with a 17-4 run by shooting 67% from the field to close out the period with a five-point advantage.

The Yellow Jackets kept it to a single-digit deficit in the second quarter before the Irish blew the game open after outscoring Georgia Tech by 10 points in the third quarter.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: is coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, but the Yellow Jackets are in danger of finishing below .500 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Notre Dame: picks up its 14th ACC victory and remains in a first-place tie with No. 11 Duke atop the ACC.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Hosts Virginia Tech on Sunday

Notre Dame: At Louisville on Sunday.