Miles Bridges fined $50K for throwing mouthpiece into crowd

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained by P.J. Washington (25) and others as he argues with an official after being charged with a foul during the second half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Bridges was ejected. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) is restrained by P.J. Washington (25) and others as he argues with an official after being charged with a foul during the second half of the team's NBA play-in basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Bridges was ejected. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The NBA fined Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges $50,000 Thursday for throwing his mouthpiece into the crowd after he was ejected from Wednesday night’s play-in game loss to the Hawks in Atlanta.

After picking up two technical fouls for arguing a call, an agitated Bridges left the floor for the locker room and was heckled by a male fan in the tunnel. He then heaved his mouthpiece in that direction, hitting a young female.

Bridges apologized after the game for the incident and again Thursday following his exit interview in Charlotte.

“I lost my cool last night with a lot of stuff that went on,” Bridges said. “I normally don't act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and for the organization.”

Bridges said he was ready to take “full responsibility” for any punishment the league handed down.

“I deserve it,” Bridges said. "You are never supposed to go out like that, especially because the fans come to the game to watch you play. For their safety to be in danger at that time, that is wrong on my part. I take full responsibility."

Bridges said he has reached out to the female fan on Instagram to apologize, but has not heard back. The Hornets public relations department said it is trying to get Bridges in touch with the fan.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) has his shot blocked by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half of an NBA play-in basketball game Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

