Mikal Bridges scores 32, including game-winning basket, as Nets beat Hawks 114-113

The Hawks reclaimed a 110-109 lead on Saddiq Bey's two free throws with 35 seconds remaining, but Spencer Dinwiddie spotted Bridges cutting through the lane for a layup that put the Nets back ahead.

Dinwiddie hit a free throw to extend the margin to 112-110, but Trae Young swished a 3-pointer that again put the Hawks ahead, 113-112, with 17 seconds left.

Bridges worked down the clock before knocking down the 18-foot jumper over De'Andre Hunter.

The Hawks had one more chance, putting the ball in Young's hands after he inbounded the ball to Bey. The Atlanta guard, who had 30 points, stumbled at the top of the key as he cut between Bridges and Dennis Smith Jr.

Young hurled up an off-balance one-hander that bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He griped that he was fouled, but there was no call coming.

The game, among those added to the schedule for teams that failed to advance to the playoffs of the NBA's In-Season Tournament, was reminiscent of the teams' previous meeting two weeks ago. Only in that one, the Hawks prevailed 147-145 in overtime.

Atlanta's biggest lead was seven points, while Brooklyn was never up by more than four. The largest run for both teams was seven straight points.

Cam Johnson added 17 points for the Nets, all but two of them in the first half. Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in with 15 points, while Smith and Dinwiddie had 13 apiece.

Bey had 21 points, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host the Washington Wizards on Friday night, then hit the road for a five-game West Coast trip.

Hawks: Travel to Philadelphia to meet the 76ers, also Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP