Midfielder Timmy Tillman cut from US roster for Copa America

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Timmy Tillman was cut from the United States roster for the Copa America on Friday, getting the team down to the 26-player limit for the tournament.

Tillman was in the U.S. training camp for the past two weeks but the 25-year-old didn't play in a pair of warmup games, a 5-1 loss to Colombia last weekend and a 1-1 draw against Brazil on Wednesday. He will return to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter kept forward Josh Sargent, who didn't play in the two games as he recovers from an ankle injury.