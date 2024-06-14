Georgia News

Midfielder Timmy Tillman cut from US roster for Copa America

Midfielder Timmy Tillman was cut from the United States roster for the Copa America, getting the team down to the 26-player limit for the tournament
Los Angeles FC midfielder Timothy Tillman, left, pulls the jersey of FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira during the second half of a Major League Soccer match Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

23 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Timmy Tillman was cut from the United States roster for the Copa America on Friday, getting the team down to the 26-player limit for the tournament.

Tillman was in the U.S. training camp for the past two weeks but the 25-year-old didn't play in a pair of warmup games, a 5-1 loss to Colombia last weekend and a 1-1 draw against Brazil on Wednesday. He will return to Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter kept forward Josh Sargent, who didn't play in the two games as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The U.S., among six invited guests to South America's championship, opens against Bolivia on June 23 at Arlington, Texas, plays Panama four days later at Atlanta and closes the group stage against Uruguay on July 1 at Kansas City, Missouri.

Players will report to the Dallas area on Sunday to resume training.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff), Sean Johnson (Toronto), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry)

