Middle Tennessee beats winless Kennesaw State 14-5 in the first meeting between the programs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Nicholas Vattiato passed for 199 yards, Omari Kelly returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown and Middle Tennessee beat winless Kennesaw State 14-5 on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the programs.

Kelly scooped up a punted ball that bounced 10 yards in front of him and stiff-armed a tackler near the 20-yard line before racing into the end zone for a 14-2 lead with 5:09 left in the third quarter.

Jekail Middlebrook rushed for the other touchdown when he capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive on a 1-yard plunge.