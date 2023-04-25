Middle Georgia city sees water shortage after pump breaks

Milledgeville City Manager Hank Griffeth said Monday that the city has been able to replace only 75% of pumping capacity so far, meaning storage tanks are emptying faster than the city can refill them.

The city asked customers to conserve water on Monday, banning outdoor water use including filling swimming pools, watering lawns or washing cars. Residents were also asked to reduce usage for household chores including laundry, bathing and washing dishes.