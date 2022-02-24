Hamburger icon
Middle Georgia boy, 10, dies after being shot by pellet gun

Georgia News
39 minutes ago
Authorities say a 10-year-old Middle Georgia boy has died after being shot by a pellet rifle

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A 10-year-old Middle Georgia boy has died after being shot by a pellet rifle, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the victim’s home in Milledgeville on Sunday, The Union-Recorder reported. He died Wednesday at an Atlanta hospital, Baldwin County sheriff’s Maj. Scott Deason said. Authorities have not released the child’s name.

A 17-year-old Milledgeville teenager was taken into custody Thursday morning by deputies and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force, Deason said. A felony warrant for involuntary manslaughter was secured Wednesday for the suspect, he said. The suspect was being held at the Baldwin County Jail.

