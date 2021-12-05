Michigan-Georgia set to meet in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

NOTABLE

Georgia: The Bulldogs are in the playoff for the second time, and first since 2017-18. They are also making their 25th consecutive bowl appearance, the longest active streak in the country.

Michigan: The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and are the first team unranked in the preseason to make the playoff.

LAST TIME

Georgia 15, Michigan 7 (Oct. 2, 1965)

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 1960 (14-0 win over Missouri), and 58th bowl appearance overall.

Michigan: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 2016 (33-32 loss to Florida State), and 49th bowl appearance overall.

