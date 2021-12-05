ajc logo
Michigan-Georgia set to meet in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. Michigan won 42-3. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Michigan plays Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31

Georgia (12-1, SEC, No. 3 CFP) vs. Michigan (12-1, Big Ten, No. 2 CFP), Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Miami Gardens, Florida

TOP PLAYERS

Georgia: TE Brock Bowers, 47 catches, 791 yards, 11 TDs.

Michigan: DE Aidan Hutchinson, 14 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 58 tackles, 12 QB hurries.

NOTABLE

Georgia: The Bulldogs are in the playoff for the second time, and first since 2017-18. They are also making their 25th consecutive bowl appearance, the longest active streak in the country.

Michigan: The Wolverines won their first Big Ten championship since 2004 and are the first team unranked in the preseason to make the playoff.

LAST TIME

Georgia 15, Michigan 7 (Oct. 2, 1965)

BOWL HISTORY

Georgia: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 1960 (14-0 win over Missouri), and 58th bowl appearance overall.

Michigan: Fourth Orange Bowl appearance, first since 2016 (33-32 loss to Florida State), and 49th bowl appearance overall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle (9) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

