Michigan couple identified as victims of Georgia plane crash

“While taken from us far too soon, we find comfort knowing they were together and doing what they loved, flying,” the family said Friday in a statement released by the Oconee sheriff. “Robert and Sandra lived life to the fullest and were two of the most thoughtful and loving people you could know.”

The Federal Aviation Administration reported Thursday that the plane “crashed under unknown circumstances.” Oconee County Sheriff James Hale told the Athens Banner-Herald that the plane was destroyed upon impact with the ground. Hale said the damage was so extensive that those at the scene were unable to determine immediately the type of craft that crashed.