Michael Harris II hits 2 homers and Braves rout Nationals 12-0 despite López's early exit

Michael Harris II hit two of Atlanta’s four home runs and the Braves had 15 hits in a 12-0 rout of the Washington Nationals, despite losing starter Reynaldo López to a right shoulder injury after one inning
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Reynaldo Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
By BYRON KERR – Associated Press
56 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Harris II hit two of Atlanta's four home runs and the Braves had 15 hits in a 12-0 rout of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night, despite losing starter Reynaldo López to a right shoulder injury after one inning.

López left with right shoulder tightness after throwing 25 pitches, 16 for strikes. His fastball velocity — usually 96 mph — was down to the 92-94 mph range. He and three relievers limited the Nationals — losers of seven of their last 10 games — to three hits.

It was the fourth multi-homer game of Harris' career. Sean Murphy hit a two-run shot and Orlando Arcia had solo homer one night after the Braves mustered only a pair singles by Matt Olson in a 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

Atlanta hit three doubles in the four-run third, then added three runs in the next frame to chase Nationals left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore and move within one-half game of the idle Mets for the final NL wild card.

Ramón Laureano and Murphy each had two hits and three RBIs. Olson added two singles and a double, his third multi-hit game in his last four.

With two outs in the bottom of the first, López hit Nationals designated hitter Andrés Chaparro with a pitch. The right-hander was checked by Braves medical staff, but stayed in to finish the inning with a called third strike to José Tena.

López had tossed at least six innings this past three starts and has been mainstay in the Braves rotation for 24 starts after signing a three-year free agent deal from the White Sox.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez (2-2) came on for López and held the Nationals to one hit, striking out three.

Gore (8-12) lasted 3 2/3 inning, surrendering seven runs, but just two earned runs, with six hits, three walks, three strikeouts, one hit by pitch and one wild pitch.

Chaparro stole second base in the first inning to become the 23rd Nationals player with a stolen base this season, matching the 1917 Pittsburgh Pirates. It was Chaparro’s first major league stolen base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Trevor Williams (right flexor muscle strain, 15-day IL) tossed three shutout innings on 28 pitches — 21 for strikes — allowing three hits and striking out one in his first rehab assignment for Double-A Harrisburg.

UP NEXT

Braves LHP Max Fried (9-8, 3.35 ERA) opposes Nationals RHP Jake Irvin (9-12, 4.28) to wrap up the two-game series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Washington Nationals' James Wood follows through on a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson, left, hits a RBI double in front of Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals first baseman Joey Gallo, center, cannot tag Atlanta Braves' Luke Williams on a throwing error during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson follows through during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals' James Wood, left, runs past Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson on a double during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams, left, fields a late throw as Atlanta Braves' Luke Williams steals second base during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna advances to third base on a Braves' Matt Olson RBI double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Luke Jackson, left, is congratulated by Braves catcher Sean Murphy after finishing off the ninth inning to defeat the Washington Nationals in a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

Credit: AP

