Michael Harris II drives in 3 runs and the Braves defeat the Rockies for their 16th loss in 17 games

By CRAIG MEYER – Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Matt Olson had a season-high three hits, Michael Harris II drove in three runs and the Atlanta Braves defeated Colorado 8-2 on Tuesday night for the Rockies 16th loss in 17 games.

Austin Riley and Nick Allen had two RBIs apiece while Eli White had a pair of extra-base hits — a triple and a double — for the Braves, who have won nine of their past 11 games after a 5-13 start.

The loss was the Rockies’ eighth in a row. It’s the first time in franchise history that Colorado has gone 1-16 over a 17-game stretch.

At 4-25, the Rockies became just the third MLB team since 1901 to lose at least 25 of its first 29 games of the season, joining the 2003 Detroit Tigers and the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

On the same day he was recalled to Atlanta, AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2) gave up two earned runs and struck out five across 5 1/3 innings to earn his second career win. After throwing 59 pitches, 46 for strikes, the 22-year-old right-hander was pulled from the game in the sixth inning after getting hit on his throwing elbow by a sharp line drive from Ryan McMahon.

Germán Márquez (0-5) took the loss for Colorado, giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

A two-out single from Allen drove in two runs, capping off a three-run fourth inning for Atlanta and extending its lead to 5-1.

Key stat

Since throwing six shutout innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first start of the season, Márquez has allowed 25 earned runs in 15 2/3 innings, ballooning his season ERA to 9.82.

Up next

Rookie RHP Chase Dollander (1-3, 7.91 ERA) and Colorado will take on LHP Chris Sale (1-2, 5.40) and visiting Atlanta Wednesday afternoon in the teams’ series finale.

